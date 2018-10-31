Dana (DAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dana updated its 2018 guidance to $2.75-3.05 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.75-3.05 EPS.

Dana stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Get Dana alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

DAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.