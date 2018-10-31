DA Davidson Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,460 shares in the company, valued at $647,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

