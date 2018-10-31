DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of TCBK opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

