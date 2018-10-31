CyrusOne Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

CyrusOne has raised its dividend by an average of 27.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CyrusOne has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. 3,017,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $117,159.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,189.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,936 shares in the company, valued at $34,575,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169 shares of company stock worth $1,602,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

