Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG reduced its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Cypress Semiconductor comprises about 1.6% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.80% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $41,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 3,828.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 286,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CY stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $136,290 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CY. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cypress Semiconductor to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Cypress Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cypress Semiconductor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

