Cwm LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.86% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

