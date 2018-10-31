Cwm LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,008,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital set a $122.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $195.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,330,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

