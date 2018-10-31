CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,207,700 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.8% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $113,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 271,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.