Curtiss-Wright (CW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. 18,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,528. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

