Cummins (CMI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $137.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of CMI opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins has a 12-month low of $124.72 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,087 shares of company stock worth $3,914,211. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

