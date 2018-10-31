Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont accounts for about 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $28,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in DowDuPont by 334.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWDP opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

