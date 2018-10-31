Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 12,718 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 539.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Clorox by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Clorox by 39.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda J. Rendle sold 382 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $56,658.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,686 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

