Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,616.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $1,918,888 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

