Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $145.10 and a 1 year high of $176.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,909,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,024 shares of company stock worth $12,742,375 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

