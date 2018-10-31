CubeSmart (CUBE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.07. CubeSmart has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 26.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.