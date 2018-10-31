Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Trading 6.7% Higher

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.28. 6,196,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,082,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,041,000 after buying an additional 336,473 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

