CSX Co. (CSX) Position Reduced by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in CSX by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CSX by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.