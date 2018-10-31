Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $947.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00148443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00241905 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.80 or 0.09619384 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,328,376 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

