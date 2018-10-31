CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0070 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $402,197.00 and $12,059.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00243596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.42 or 0.09533906 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 357,563,795 coins and its circulating supply is 57,635,629 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

