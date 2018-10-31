Cryolife (CRY) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.5-262.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.68 million.Cryolife also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. 281,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.61. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 4,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,702 over the last three months. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

