Crowdholding (YUP) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Crowdholding token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowdholding has a total market capitalization of $155,572.00 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowdholding alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00242764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.38 or 0.09549176 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crowdholding Token Profile

Crowdholding was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,502,516 tokens. The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com . Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowdholding is medium.com/@crowdholding . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowdholding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowdholding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.