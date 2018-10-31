Critical Survey: Panasonic (PCRFY) & Koss (KOSS)

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panasonic and Koss’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $72.08 billion 0.35 $2.12 billion $0.91 11.98 Koss $23.51 million 0.84 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Panasonic and Koss, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Panasonic has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koss has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Panasonic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Koss does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and Koss’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 3.05% 13.10% 3.93% Koss -14.44% -2.43% -1.81%

Summary

Panasonic beats Koss on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc. The Eco Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, nursing care related products, etc. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, surveillance cameras, etc. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment provides automotive use infotainment systems, electrical components, automotive mirrors, lithium ion and automotive batteries, dry batteries, automation controls, electric motors, electronic components, electronic materials, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc. The Others segment provides detached housing construction, apartment housing leasing services, etc.; undertakes remodeling contract works; sells land, properties, and condominiums; offers real estate brokerage, leasing, and management services; and manufactures and sells system materials for industrial housing. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

