Critical Comparison: China Lending (CLDC) versus ORIX (IX)

China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) and ORIX (NYSE:IX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

ORIX pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. China Lending does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Lending and ORIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Lending 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of China Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ORIX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of China Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ORIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Lending has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIX has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Lending and ORIX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Lending $16.53 million 1.38 -$54.78 million N/A N/A ORIX $25.76 billion 0.82 $2.82 billion N/A N/A

ORIX has higher revenue and earnings than China Lending.

Profitability

This table compares China Lending and ORIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Lending N/A N/A N/A ORIX 11.35% 10.98% 2.68%

Summary

ORIX beats China Lending on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Lending

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services. It serves customers in commerce and service, energy and mining, real estate, agriculture and husbandry, supply chain financing, manufacturing, consumer credit, and other industries. China Lending Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Urumqi, the People's Republic of China.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses. The Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in leasing, automobile rental, and car sharing businesses; lease and rental of precision measuring, information technology related, medical equipment, and environmental analysis equipment, as well as tablet computers; and the sale of software packages and equipment calibration and asset management. The Real Estate segment develops and leases office buildings, commercial properties, logistics centers, and residences; and operates accommodations, aquariums, golf courses, training facilities, senior housings, baseball stadiums, and theaters. This segment also offers REIT asset management and real estate investment advisory services. The Investment and Operation segment is involved in the collection and disposal of waste generated from end-of-lease assets; environment and energy business, such as mega-solar and electric power retailing; and investment in wind power generation and hydropower projects. The Retail segment engages in life insurance, banking, and card loan businesses. The Overseas Business segment is involved in leasing, financing, management, investment, intermediary and sales activities in the field of aircraft and ship. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

