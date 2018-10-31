Critical Analysis: PHH (PHH) versus China Lending (CLDC)

PHH (NYSE:PHH) and China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PHH and China Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHH -53.65% -32.20% -9.84% China Lending N/A N/A N/A

82.6% of PHH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of PHH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of China Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PHH has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Lending has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PHH and China Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHH $456.00 million 0.79 -$217.00 million N/A N/A China Lending $16.53 million 1.42 -$54.78 million N/A N/A

China Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PHH and China Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHH 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Lending 0 0 0 0 N/A

PHH presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given PHH’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PHH is more favorable than China Lending.

PHH Company Profile

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

China Lending Company Profile

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services. It serves customers in commerce and service, energy and mining, real estate, agriculture and husbandry, supply chain financing, manufacturing, consumer credit, and other industries. China Lending Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in Urumqi, the People's Republic of China.

