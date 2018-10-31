Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 128.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.