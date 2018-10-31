Credit Suisse Group Increases Serco Group (SRP) Price Target to GBX 86

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 86 ($1.12) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Serco Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Serco Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.41).

LON:SRP opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.24) on Monday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

