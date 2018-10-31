Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Total (FP) a €60.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Total and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.16 ($69.95).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €47.78 ($55.56) on Monday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.