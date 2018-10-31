Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) a $15.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Santander raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE:PBR opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.37. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.26 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 766,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

