Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 28,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 96,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

In related news, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,895.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

