Creative Planning Purchases 714 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Creative Planning increased its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. UBS Group raised their target price on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

In other news, insider Brendan Curran sold 3,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $273,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $1,064,904.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,746.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,454. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

