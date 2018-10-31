Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 31,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of NUE opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

