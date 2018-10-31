Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last week, Cream has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market cap of $170,166.00 and $43.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.68 or 0.02412433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00631198 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00027006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00023963 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022778 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015080 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

