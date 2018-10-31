Craig Stephen Bryksa Acquires 13,500 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) Director Craig Stephen Bryksa purchased 13,500 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$91,395.00.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.69 and a 52 week high of C$11.81.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.14.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.