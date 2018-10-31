Cowen Prime Services LLC Has $243,000 Position in Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,252,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andeavor Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,105,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 440,833 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,030,000 after acquiring an additional 440,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,816,000 after acquiring an additional 417,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

ANDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In other Andeavor Logistics news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 402,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,125.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens bought 18,256 shares of Andeavor Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.70 per share, with a total value of $889,067.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 450,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924,399.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 182,017 shares of company stock worth $8,984,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANDX opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Andeavor Logistics LP has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Andeavor Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 164.14%.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

