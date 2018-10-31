Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,422.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 52,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 142,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

In related news, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,149 shares of company stock valued at $13,601,314. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.72 and a fifty-two week high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.