Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Receives $240.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

NASDAQ COST opened at $227.92 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $159.72 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.81, for a total value of $707,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,149 shares of company stock valued at $13,601,314 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

