Cortland Associates Inc. MO Invests $317,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global downgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie set a $130.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

