Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$28.83” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,636.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

