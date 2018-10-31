Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $51,526,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $30,286,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 21.1% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 32.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 107,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,021 shares of company stock worth $12,125,404 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

