Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $30,286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corning by 20.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,450,000 after acquiring an additional 986,397 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $21,384,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $20,366,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $19,372,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Tony Tripeny sold 67,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,232,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 365,021 shares of company stock valued at $12,125,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.