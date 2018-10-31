Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 75,208 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $200,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

