Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 72,683 Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Badger Meter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $328,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $129,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMI opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

