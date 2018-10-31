Corelogic (CLGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

CLGX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Corelogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corelogic in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corelogic from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $835,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,047.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $490,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,924.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,128 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corelogic by 59.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corelogic by 18.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Corelogic by 42.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

