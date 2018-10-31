Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Receives $27.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 315,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.18. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

