Copper Fox Metals (CUU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 9017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

