Contrasting Inrad Optics (INRD) & Nortech Systems (NSYS)

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inrad Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 1.11% 6.56% 1.90% Nortech Systems -2.22% -0.56% -0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inrad Optics and Nortech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $9.86 million 1.23 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.10 -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Inrad Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nortech Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inrad Optics and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Inrad Optics beats Nortech Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services. Its optical components include planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers The company also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockels' cells and associated electronics. It serves corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser system, process control, and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, national laboratories, and universities. The company markets its products through sales, marketing, and customer service teams, as well as through independent sales agents. Inrad Optics, Inc. also exports its products Europe, Israel, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Photonic Products Group, Inc. and changed its name to Inrad Optics, Inc. in 2012. Inrad Optics, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Northvale, New Jersey.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

