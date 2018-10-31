Contrasting Antero Resources (AR) & The Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCY)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antero Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 6.24% 1.83% 1.05% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.66 billion 1.38 $615.07 million $0.12 133.00 The Hong Kong and China Gas $4.17 billion 6.91 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Resources.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Antero Resources does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 9 5 0 2.36 The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Antero Resources beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 242 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; and 123 miles of low-pressure, high-pressure, and condensate gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; and 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines, as well as one compressor station. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.2 million customers. It also provides connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, trenchless technologies, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects, as well as develops and markets proprietary smart gas meter solutions. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses; and serves 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.