Conning Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,927,000 after purchasing an additional 203,306 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,854,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 151.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.95.

Shares of REGN opened at $339.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $432.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total transaction of $42,519,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total transaction of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $784,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,052 shares of company stock worth $45,411,762. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

