CONMED (CNMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CONMED stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. CONMED has a 12-month low of $49.09 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $120,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $639,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

