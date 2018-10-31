Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

